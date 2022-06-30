dayton logo
Four teens win WDPR classical competition, will perform at Dayton Arcade

A Steinway & Sons piano is displayed at Steinway Hall, the manufacturer's showroom in New York, on Monday, June 21, 2004. Steinway & Sons is a unit of Waltham, Massachusetts-based Steinway Musical Instruments Inc. and has been manufacturing pianos in New York since 1853. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg News

Four teens from the Miami Valley region are the 2022 winners of Discover Classical 88.1 WDPR’s Young Talent Search.

Left to right: Ian Shang, Alena Scott, Benedict Cecilio, and Isabella Fiers are the 2022 winners of Discover Classical 88.1's Young Talent Search. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Chosen by a panel of blind judging based on a 5 to 10-minute recording of a performance, the winners are:

· Benedict Cecilio, piano, age 16, from Montgomery, OH

· Isabella Fiers, piano, age 15, from Germantown, OH

· Alena Scott, flute, age 17, from Hamilton, OH

· Ian Shang, piano, age 14, from Mason, OH

The winners will perform at WDPR’s Rising Stars Gala to be held on Saturday, July 30 at the Tank the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton, and at a free public concert which will be announced at a later date.

The Young Talent Search is open to all classical musicians and vocalists under the age of 18 in the WDPR listening area which includes 16 Ohio counties and five in Indiana. Winners receive a prize package including a cash honorarium, gifts and an on-air interview with Discover Classical.

At the Rising Stars Gala, this year’s performers will be joined by two of the 2021 winners, violinist Vivian Chang and harpist Giovanna Konya. the evening will also feature a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and complimentary beer and wine.

Tickets for the gala are available at www.discoverclassical.org or by phone at 937-222-9377 (WDPR).

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

