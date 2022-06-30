Four teens win WDPR classical competition, will perform at Dayton Arcade

· Alena Scott, flute, age 17, from Hamilton, OH

· Ian Shang, piano, age 14, from Mason, OH

The winners will perform at WDPR’s Rising Stars Gala to be held on Saturday, July 30 at the Tank the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton, and at a free public concert which will be announced at a later date.

The Young Talent Search is open to all classical musicians and vocalists under the age of 18 in the WDPR listening area which includes 16 Ohio counties and five in Indiana. Winners receive a prize package including a cash honorarium, gifts and an on-air interview with Discover Classical.

At the Rising Stars Gala, this year’s performers will be joined by two of the 2021 winners, violinist Vivian Chang and harpist Giovanna Konya. the evening will also feature a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and complimentary beer and wine.

Tickets for the gala are available at www.discoverclassical.org or by phone at 937-222-9377 (WDPR).