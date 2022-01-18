Fraze Pavilion adds concert to 2022 lineup

Tickets for the Friday, June 17 show go on sale Saturday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets are priced at $39-$56 with a special VIP Tour Package priced at $131.

Known for their blazing horns, electric synths and funky soul-pop, the Los Angeles sextet Fitz and The Tantrums has a love for ‘60s Motown, ‘70s funk and ‘80s New Wave.