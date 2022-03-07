Fraze Pavilion announces more concerts

Scheduled for Wednesday, August 3 at 8 p.m., Bonamassa plans to perform tunes from his newest album, “Time Clocks.” He’s also been hailed as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Cost: $69-$199.

Scheduled for Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m., Lynne is the youngest contestant to win NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent.” She has also performed at the Grand Ole Opry, opened for Fergie at Caesar’s Palace on New Year’s Eve, and starred in her own NBC Christmas special. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Cost: $25-$55.