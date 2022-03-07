Fraze Pavilion announces more concerts

Blues/rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa, singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne, singer/guitarist Devon Allman, and legendary country singer Randy Travis are the latest acts heading to Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion.
Scheduled for Wednesday, August 3 at 8 p.m., Bonamassa plans to perform tunes from his newest album, “Time Clocks.” He’s also been hailed as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Cost: $69-$199.
Scheduled for Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m., Lynne is the youngest contestant to win NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent.” She has also performed at the Grand Ole Opry, opened for Fergie at Caesar’s Palace on New Year’s Eve, and starred in her own NBC Christmas special. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Cost: $25-$55.
Scheduled for Friday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m., the Devon Allman Project will feature special guest Eric Krasno Band and Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Son of Gregg Allman, Devon created the Devon Allman Project in 2017. He also garnered acclaim as a solo artist on the blues charts. Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 12 at 10 a.m. Cost: $25-$45.
Scheduled for Saturday, June 4 at 8 p.m., Travis has sold more than 25 million records and is a 2016 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He’s also won seven Grammys, 11 Academy of Country Music Awards and 10 American Music Awards among other accolades. His hits include “On the Other Hand” and “Forever and Ever Amen.” Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 12 at 10 a.m. Cost: $28-$50.
You can purchase tickets to all shows online or in-person at Fraze FanFare in Town & Country Shopping Center.
