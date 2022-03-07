Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

Fraze Pavilion announces more concerts

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Events
By , Staff Writer
Updated 8 minutes ago

Blues/rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa, singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne, singer/guitarist Devon Allman, and legendary country singer Randy Travis are the latest acts heading to Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion.

Scheduled for Wednesday, August 3 at 8 p.m., Bonamassa plans to perform tunes from his newest album, “Time Clocks.” He’s also been hailed as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Cost: $69-$199.

Scheduled for Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m., Lynne is the youngest contestant to win NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent.” She has also performed at the Grand Ole Opry, opened for Fergie at Caesar’s Palace on New Year’s Eve, and starred in her own NBC Christmas special. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Cost: $25-$55.

ExploreBohemian Funk wins Battle of the Bands with no-frills rock

Scheduled for Friday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m., the Devon Allman Project will feature special guest Eric Krasno Band and Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Son of Gregg Allman, Devon created the Devon Allman Project in 2017. He also garnered acclaim as a solo artist on the blues charts. Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 12 at 10 a.m. Cost: $25-$45.

Scheduled for Saturday, June 4 at 8 p.m., Travis has sold more than 25 million records and is a 2016 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He’s also won seven Grammys, 11 Academy of Country Music Awards and 10 American Music Awards among other accolades. His hits include “On the Other Hand” and “Forever and Ever Amen.” Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 12 at 10 a.m. Cost: $28-$50.

You can purchase tickets to all shows online or in-person at Fraze FanFare in Town & Country Shopping Center.

For more information, visit website.

In Other News
1
DPO salutes music of Rolling Stones at Schuster
2
Music legends, tribute bands in store at Dayton Masonic Center
3
Bluegrass, country concerts at Rose on sale soon
4
8 events in Dayton you should check out this weekend
5
Gem City Mardi Gras Threauxdown to channel NOLA this weekend

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top