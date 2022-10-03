dayton logo
X

Free tickets to select performances by Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, Dayton Philharmonic through December

Events
By
23 minutes ago

Dayton Metro Library, in partnership with Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA), will be offering free tickets to select performances by Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic through December.

The select performances, with start times and locations include:

Charlie Parker’s Yardbird: Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 9, 2:30 pm, at the Schuster Center

Symphonie fantastique and Vadim Gluzman: Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., at the Schuster Center

Hometown Holiday Featuring Amahl and the Night Visitors: Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m., at the Schuster Center

ExploreSpeakers announced for 2022 TEDxDayton Signature Event

Free tickets are limited to 50 per performance. Tickets are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to six tickets per party. Seat locations vary per show. Reserved tickets are held at the Box Office and are available for pickup one hour before each show.

For detailed information about each performance and to register, please visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org/Programs (search for the title of the performance in the keyword field). Questions may also be directed to the Library’s Ask Me Line at 937.463.2665.

The Schuster Center is located at Second and Main Streets, Dayton.

In Other News
1
Chris Tomlin, MercyMe to join forces at Nutter Center
2
Speakers announced for 2022 TEDxDayton Signature Event
3
8 noteworthy shows to see in October
4
40 events to keep you busy throughout Dayton in October
5
Inside the Silent Disco at Yellow Cab Tavern

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top