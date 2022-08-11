Funk, reggae, blues: 8 concerts you should catch this weekend

From blues and funk to gospel and reggae, you’re bound to find a concert that fits the bill on area stages this weekend.
In addition to an assortment of free shows including the Dayton Funk Festival at Levitt Pavilion, you can see Grammy-winning reggae royalty Ziggy Marley at the Rose Music Center or Grammy-winning Christian troupe Elevation Worship at the Nutter Center.
Best of Dayton
Meanwhile, our Best of Dayton contest is accepting nominations for who should be finalists, and we need your help. If you like events, we have categories including Best Annual Festival, Best Concert Venue, Best Comedy Club and more. Click here to nominate your favorites in Best of Dayton!
The Concerts
Before we usher in the weekend, let’s look at two country concerts happening tonight:
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Who: Chase Rice and special guests Ashland Craft and Clark Manson
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: Country star Chase Rice headlines Hometown Heroes, a concert for military families.
Cost: $30
More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Who: John King
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: Songwriter and breakout country artist John King, a Georgia native, draws inspiration from his parents, his college days, and megastars like Garth Brooks.
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org
FRIDAY, AUG. 12
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Who: Tower of Power and Lettuce
When: 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: Tower of Power and Lettuce provide audiences two different generations of funky bands.
Cost: $23.50-$48.50
More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Who: Jackie Venson
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: Jackie Venson is a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter known for her beautifully complex music and blazing guitar skills. Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Jackie has played to crowds across the world. Her latest album “Love Transcends,” released in September 2021, is her first collection of music to focus on a central genre - the blues.
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org
Credit: Chris Pizzello
Credit: Chris Pizzello
Who: Elevation Worship
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
Details: Premier Productions presents the Elevation Worship Summer Tour featuring Kari Jobe and Cody Carne for a night of worship and celebration.
Cost: Tickets start at $29.75
More info: https://www.nuttercenter.com/
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Who: Ziggy Marley with special guest Kazayah
When: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: Ziggy Marley, a second-generation purveyor of the Jamaican-born sound, brings his tribute to his father, Bob Marley, to Rose Music Center.
When: 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $39-$69
More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com
Credit: FILE
Credit: FILE
Who: The Menus
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley presents eclectic cover band The Menus in concert.
Cost: $5
More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Who: Freekbass & The Bump Assembly
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: Cincinnati-based Freekbass has cemented himself as a groundbreaking bass player and funk guru. His innovative styling, including his signature double thumb strumming technique, has garnered critical acclaim and a cult fan following.
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org
SUNDAY, AUG. 14
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
What: Dayton Funk Festival
When: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: The City of Dayton’s Department of Recreation celebrates the city’s musical heritage with the Dayton Funk Festival. The Next Phaze kicks off the day at 1:15 p.m., followed by Big Gil & the Funky All Stars at 3 p.m. Music continues until 9 p.m. with performances by Thump Daddy Funk Band, LYD and festival closer the Larry Humphrey Band.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-333-8400 or www.downtowndayton.org
Credit: Amy Harris
Credit: Amy Harris
Who: Boz Scaggs with special guests The Robert Cray Band and Jeff LeBlanc
When: 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: Blues-rock singer-guitarist Boz Scaggs brings his “Out of the Blues Tour” to town.
Cost: $23.50-$76
More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com