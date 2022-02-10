GET ACTIVE: Everyone can enjoy the outdoors and the Adventure Summit

“We want people to know the outdoors are for everyone,” Yoder said.

Caption Justin Yoder (right) and husband Patrick Thompson (left) are working to ensure that the outdoors are for everyone as part of LGBT+ Outdoors - Contributed

The interactive panel discussion Saturday – which will address concerns regarding barriers of entry, pathways to inclusion and challenges for people of color as well as the LGBTQ community – is just one of the many presentations at the Adventure Summit which runs from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wright State University Student Union.

“The Adventure Summit gives the public a chance to plan outdoor adventures, connect with local resources, participate in competitions, and be inspired by their neighbors and some of the world’s most exciting adventurers,” said Angela York, Five Rivers MetroParks special events coordinator.

The Adventure Summit will include three featured presentations along with a full slate of local and regional speakers.

* Journey of Healing: A 3,000-Mile Paddle from Columbus, Ohio, to Key West by Andy “The River Weasel” Gallatin.

Gallatin will share the adventures of his 233-day, 3,052-mile paddle that began in Columbus, Ohio and ended in the Gulf of Mexico. The challenging 2017 trip included a run-in with raining snakes, oncoming hurricanes and, even, circling sharks but there were also personal challenges during the long-distance journey. Gallatin’s epic journey was one of self-discovery as he wanted “to show that alcoholics and addicts can recovery from addiction and live life to its fullest.”

Gallatin will speak Saturday at noon in the Apollo Room. For more information on the Ohio native, visit www.riverweasel.com.

Caption Andy "The River Weasel" Gallatin will be one of the featured speakers at the Adventure Summit - Contributed

* Fear, Bliss and Breaking Trail: One Woman’s Journey by JeanMarie Gossard.

JeanMarie Gossard will share tales from the 12,000-plus miles of long-distance trails she’s hiked in the last few years, including her challenging yearlong trek, hiking as much of the Pacific Crest and Continental Divide Trail as she could in one of the highest snowfall years on record. Her stories are full of lighthearted realizations, heartfelt truths and the power of fear, bliss and breaking our own trail to show us who we are and what we’re capable of.

Gossard will speak Saturday at 3:45 p.m. in the Apollo Room. For more information about the long-distance hiker, visit https://jeanmariegossard.wixsite.com/website.

* The Ultimate Trip: A Grandmother and Grandson’s Journey to Visit Every National Park by Grandma Joy and Brad Ryan.

This intergenerational duo from Ohio has visited 62 of 63 national parks. The grandson and grandma plan to complete their quest in 2022 on the heels of their epic Alaskan adventure. The journey began seven years ago when “Grandma Joy,” 92, mentioned to Ryan that she had never seen mountains. Their story of adventure, spontaneity and following their dreams has made Grandma Joy an international outdoor celebrity.

The duo will speak at 6:15 p.m. in the Apollo Room. To follow their adventures, check out www.facebook.com/GrandmaJoysRoadTrip on Facebook.

Caption Grandma Joy and her grandson Brad Ryan are featured presenters at the Adventure Summit - Contributed

Other regional and local presenters will be sharing their adventures and advice:

Thru Hiking Catalina Island by Kelsey Fulton

Traveling the Carretera Austral through Chilean Patagonia by Steve Bauerle

Walking and Biking the Camino Portuguese by Michelle and Brian Coleman

All the Places You Own: Explore Your National Parks by the Maitlands

The Grand Canyon: Learn, Plan, Go! by Charley Schuerholtz

Bailey’s: Ohio’s Newest Outdoor Adventure Destination by Joe Crowley and Peter Kotses

Backpacking Loops of Ohio by Jim Rahtz

50K a Day: A Record-Setting Journey on Ohio’s Buckeye Trail by Everett Brandt

The Healing Powers of Nature + Pursuing Our Dreams by Sofia Lopez-Mimendi

A Tribute to Adventurer Allen Johnson by Karla and Carl Brun

Gear up and work out

Adventure Summit attendees can do more than listen to other people’s adventures, they can prepare to undertake their own as the expo includes more than 25 outdoor recreation vendors, local clubs and recreation organizations to help you get started. There will also be a used gear sale, sponsored by the Dayton Hikers. So, stocking up for your next adventure will be easy and won’t break the bank.

From morning yoga to cycling and circuit training, Adventure Summit guests will have plenty of ways to get their sweat on at the on-site fitness studio. There is something for everyone including Lifting for Runners and Stretching for Hikers, Paddlers, Climbers and All.

Try Bouldering sessions will also be offered at the WSU climbing gym.

Caption Guests of all ages can try their hand at a wide variety of activities at the Adventure Summit - Contributed

Battle it out

The Adventure Summit offers three fun-filled opportunities to try your hand at some friendly competition.

Enjoy 45 minutes of fun and fitness during as part of the Indoor Triathlon. Start out with a 15-minute run/walk, then pedal for 15 minutes on a stationary bike and finish up with a 15-minute swim. It’s a win-win as proceeds benefit the WSU scholarship campaign.

Competitors of all ability levels can test their skills at the Wright State University Climbing Wall on Saturday. The bouldering competition will include divisions for men and women in beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.

Or recruit three of your friends for a friendly game of Canoe Battleship in the WSU pool. Armed with buckets, each four-person canoe tries to be the last one afloat after sinking the competition in a battle that’s fun for participants and spectators alike. Space is limited to eight Wright State University student teams and eight open teams.

For information on the competitions, visit http://theadventuresummit.com/competitions/.

Before you go

A full schedule of events and presentations can be found at http://theadventuresummit.com. Masks are required when inside all buildings on Wright State University campuses, regardless of vaccination status.