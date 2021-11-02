Global celebration: Lebanon Theatre Company presents musical revue ‘All Together Now!’

The cast includes Patrik Longfellow, Riley Longfellow, Abbie Miller, Tracie Mills, Kurt Percy, Mallory Picazo, Evan Smith, Dawn Stone, and Abby Whitaker Gray.

“‘All Together Now!’ is a great way to jump-start our theatre back into performing again,” Stone said. “It is a lovely show with fantastic music.”

For five years, Stone appeared on Broadway in “The Phantom of the Opera” covering the roles of Madame Firmin and Carlotta. She has fond memories of being a part of a landmark production, which remains the longest-running show in Broadway history.

“My time on Broadway was truly magical,” she said. “Getting to work with musical theatre titans like Hal Prince and Andrew Lloyd Webber was a dream come true. What all of us had in common was the fact that we had all worked in our local community theaters. This is where our love for the theater began, (which) is why community theater is so important.”

Dunn’s artistic team includes music director/accompanist Jay Mills, lighting designer Elizabeth Ray and sound designer Caiden Riggers. The production will also include projections for added visual allure.

“The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations,” said Paula Whitaker, LTC president, in a release. “We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful revue.”

“You will leave feeling better than when you walked in,” Stone echoed. “That’s what I love best about musical theatre – singing, dancing, a rollicking good time which provides a couple of hours of escape from all the craziness of life. Isn’t that what we all need right now?”

HOW TO GO

What: “All Together Now: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre”

Where: Lebanon Theatre Company, 10 S Mechanic St., Lebanon

When: Nov. 12-14; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $25

Tickets: Call 513-228-0932 or visit ltplays.com

FYI: Attendees are welcome to arrive about 45 minutes in advance for hors d’oeuvres, snacks and drinks before the show.