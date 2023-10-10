‘Golden Girls’ stage show coming to Dayton in 2024

The national tour of “Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue” will be presented Sunday, April 7, 2024 at the Schuster Center.

In this new stage show, Miami’s sassiest seniors are back for one more hurrah. The description: “We find Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new (much) younger sex-crazed love.”

ExploreOut Here Dayton Film Fest slated for Oct. 13-15

The play is written by Robert Leleux, author of “The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy” and “The Living End.” His work has also appeared in The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine and his other plays have been produced across the country. The show is directed by Eric Swanson, who was the co-founder and executive director of The Detroit Actors’ Theatre Company.

The cast includes Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Jason Bowen as Stanley/Burt.

The performance begins at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 13. Tickets are priced at $33.50-$68.50 and can be purchased at daytonlive.org. A VIP photo experience add-on includes photos with the actors on the Golden Girls set after the show.

Explore‘The Price is Right Live’ returns to Schuster Center in 2024

For more information, visit goldengirlstour.com.

