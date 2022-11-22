Grande Illumination, Children’s Parade kick off holiday season

In addition, enjoy live entertainment on the Courthouse Square stage. Performances begin around 4 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

4:00-4:25 p.m. – Trulee Dominique

4:30-4:55 p.m. – Stivers Concert Choir

5:05-5:30 p.m. – Berachah Valley

5:40-6:05 p.m. – Tori Adams

6:15-6:40 p.m. – Gwen Brown

6:50-7:15 p.m. – Todd the Fox

7:25-7:50 p.m. – Dayton Celebration Chorus

Additional activities include:

The Holiday Village ― Located inside Stratacache Tower from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., this is a favorite stop for children, featuring free activities for kids and Mrs. Virginia Kettering’s train on display.

Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides ― From 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., wagons will pick up passengers near the corner of Second and Main Streets for a ride through downtown. Rides are $1 per person suggested donation. Lines can be long, so come early.

Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays ― View all the delicious contest entries and the award-winning houses, and vote for your favorite, located inside the old Montgomery County courthouse.

Rike’s Holiday Windows – Located inside the Schuster Center Wintergarden, experience a reimagining of the Rike’s department store holiday window displays that once stood at this busy downtown corner.

Street Fair on Third ― At this holiday street fair, free rides and other activities will be set up on Third Street between Main and Ludlow Streets.

Junior League of Dayton’s Holiday Adventure - Kids will go on an adventure around the festival footprint, presented by the Junior League of Dayton. Children who visit all the stops will receive a free book.

Downtown Jingle Lights – See East Monument Avenue and Main Street transformed into an interactive, drive-thru light show, choreographed to the beat of your favorite holiday tunes! Tune your radio to 97.1 FM as you drive the route Nov. 25-Jan. 1.

Memory Lane on Main – This collection of historical photographs and memories will be on display in windows along Main Street between Monument Avenue and Fourth Street from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1.

Ongoing activities are planning throughout the month of December as part of the Dayton Holiday Festival. Visit downtowndayton.org for a full list of events.