Grande Illumination, Dayton Holiday Festival kicks off season of lights

The Dayton Holiday Festival and Grande Illumination ushers in the season of lights with new hours aimed at making the celebration fun and safe.

The festival at Courthouse Square in downtown will start and end an hour earlier, running from 3-8 p.m. to allow for more activities to happen when it is light outside, according to city officials and festival organizers. The annual tree lighting — the Grande Illumination — takes place at 7 p.m. The tree is decorated with over 50,000 lights, according to the Downtown Dayton Partnership. The 5-hour event also includes the children’s parade, live performances and a street fair.

The annual Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights featuring floats, bands, drill teams and more than 100,000 lights will weave its way through downtown following the tree lighting. Free “magic glasses” will be available at the festival and will allow the wearer to experience the parade and tree lighting in a unique and fun way, according to the partnership.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The main stage on Courthouse Square will host live performances beginning around 3 p.m.

Here’s the full schedule main stage events

3:05-3:25 p.m. - Dayton Metro Barbershop Chorus

3:30-3:55 p.m. - Berachah Valley

4:05-4:30 p.m. - Gwen Brown

4:40-5:05 p.m. - Tori Adams

5:15-5:40 p.m. - SaxTone

5:50-6:20 p.m. - Reyna Spears Holiday Band

6:30-6:50 p.m. - Dayton Celebration Chorus

6:55 p.m. - Dayton Celebration Chorus (Jingle Bells sing-along)

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Festivalgoers can meet and greet two live reindeer from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., participate in the Street Fair on Third, between Main and Ludlow streets from 3-8 p.m., and take rides in horse-drawn carriages (free, but $1 donation suggested) from 3-6:30 p.m.

The Holiday Village, located inside the Stratacache Tower Lobby at 40 N. Main St. and geared to kids, will run from 3-8 p.m. Activities include magic and puppet shows, juggling, performances by a youth choir and more. The village will also include Mrs. Virginia Kettering’s train display.

Family Fun Days and other activities will continue through the season.

HOW TO GO

What: The Dayton Holiday Festival and Grande Illumination

When: 3-8 p.m., Friday Nov. 24

Where: Various locations, tree lighting will be at Courthouse Square at 23 N. Main St.

Cost: Free, with some activities having suggested donations of costs

More info: Visit Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website at downtowndayton.org for more information

