Hard rocker Mick Blankenship discusses recent collaboration ahead of Versailles concert

Mick Blankenship has done some big gigs in his days, including dozens of national concerts opening for Puddle Of Mudd. He’s also sharing the stage at Mercury Ballroom in Louisville with Christian metal legends Stryper on May 10. Even so his primary focus is promoting his headlining date at BMI Speedway in Versailles on Saturday, May 6.
“I’ve actually been trying to headline a show at BMI for about two years,” Blankenship said. “It’s a big place so I’ve been working my way up to it. This is the biggest independent show I’ve ever done so it’s pretty important. Mad Hatter is (the) opening (act) and they’re native to Dayton. They’re my favorite cover band and good friends of mine. If you’re Gen X and want to go watch a cover band, they’re it. They play Triumph and Zeppelin and all the good stuff.”
Watch the lyric video for Mick Blankenship’s new digital single, “Fall of the Empire.” The single was released in mid-April:
Blankenship, a Middletown native, was frontman for rock act War of Change from 2011 to 2016. He followed that with a stint as lead singer for STP2, a Stone Temple Pilots tribute band. Blankenship released his solo debut, “Crown of Apathy,” in February 2018 and “Madness In Shadows” in 2021. He just completed his third album in Nashville with Noah Henson, former guitarist for Christian metal band Pillar and current guitarist with country artist Brantley Gilbert.
“Not only did Noah commit to produce it, but we also co-wrote all the songs,” Blankenship said. “Up until now I’ve done everything myself. He and I also played all the instruments. We’re both drummers and both play guitar and bass. Noah did some backing vocals, but I did all the lead vocals We shared ideas and 99 percent of the time we knew who had the better opinion of the song. We did whatever made the most sense. It was literally the first 50-50, give-and-take situation I’ve ever been in. It was great... You have to keep putting music out there to stay relevant.”
HOW TO GO
Who: Mick Blankenship with Mad Hatter
Where: BMI Speedway, 791 E. Main St., Versailles
When: Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Cost: $15-$25 in advance, $20-$30 day of show
More info: 937-526-9547 or www.bmikarts.com
Artist info: www.mickblankenship.com
