Hard rocker Mick Blankenship discusses recent collaboration ahead of Versailles concert

Explore 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

“Not only did Noah commit to produce it, but we also co-wrote all the songs,” Blankenship said. “Up until now I’ve done everything myself. He and I also played all the instruments. We’re both drummers and both play guitar and bass. Noah did some backing vocals, but I did all the lead vocals We shared ideas and 99 percent of the time we knew who had the better opinion of the song. We did whatever made the most sense. It was literally the first 50-50, give-and-take situation I’ve ever been in. It was great... You have to keep putting music out there to stay relevant.”

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

Who: Mick Blankenship with Mad Hatter

Where: BMI Speedway, 791 E. Main St., Versailles

When: Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Cost: $15-$25 in advance, $20-$30 day of show

More info: 937-526-9547 or www.bmikarts.com

Artist info: www.mickblankenship.com