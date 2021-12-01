dayton logo
Have yourself a raunchy little Christmas at Loft Theatre

Alex Sunderhaus as Cindy Lou Who in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Who's Holiday!"
Alex Sunderhaus as Cindy Lou Who in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Who's Holiday!"

If you’re in the mood to spice up your holidays, the Human Race Theatre Company offers Matthew Lombardo’s adults-only comedy “Who’s Holiday!” Dec. 2-19 at the Loft Theatre.

Alex Sunderhaus as Cindy Lou Who in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Who's Holiday!"

Alex Sunderhaus as Cindy Lou Who in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Who's Holiday!"
Alex Sunderhaus as Cindy Lou Who in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Who's Holiday!"

Called a “raunchy riff on Dr. Seuss,” “Who’s Holiday” spotlights grown-up Cindy Lou Who, recalling that fateful Christmas Eve when she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has since taken.

“We have a bit of history of finding those off-center, holiday shows that make us laugh,” said Kevin Moore, Human Race artistic director and founding director in a release. “I recall the naughty elf in ‘Santaland Diaries’ and the crazy residents of ‘A Tuna Christmas.’ ‘Who’s Holiday!’ continues this tradition. It is definitely an irreverent, ‘adults night out.’”

ExploreThe reigning ‘Jeopardy’ champion. Who is Dayton’s own Amy Schneider?

Cincinnati native and Wright State University graduate Alex Sunderhaus will portray Cindy Lou Who, prepping for a holiday party in her trailer just outside of Whoville. Sunderhaus previously appeared in the Human Race productions of “Sylvia,” “The House,” “One Slight Hitch” and “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.”

“Who’s Holiday!” is directed by Joe Deer, Human Race resident artist and Wright State artistic director. The artistic team includes costumer Zoe Still, scenic designer Scott J. Kimmins, lighting designer John Rensel, and sound designer Alexander Koker.

HOW TO GO

What: “Who’s Holiday!”

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

When: Dec. 2-19; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturday; 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Cost: $30-$40; Also, “Sawbuck Sunday” takes place Sunday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. in which seats are available for $10. Tickets are available two hours prior to performance for walk-up sales only.

Tickets: Call 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org

FYI: All audiences are required to wear masks

