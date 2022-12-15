Hawthorne Heights headlines HoliDayton concert at The Brightside

Dayton unplugged

Filling the venue this year should be no problem with Hawthorne Heights headlining with a nontraditional set.

“Hawthorne has done full-band acoustic shows, but it’s been a long time,” McMillon said. “We used to do a tour called Stripped Down to the Bone every couple of years, when we could squeeze it in, but we haven’t done one recently. Primarily, anything we’ve done acoustic over the last several years is when we have a small event, an in store, a VIP or something. I’m looking forward to playing full band. The arrangements we have are a lot of fun to play. When we play acoustic it’s always a good mix of classic songs our fans know and some deeper cuts we normally don’t get to play because the arrangements are a little softer. It’ll be fun. We’ve released a couple of new records since we’ve done full-band acoustic so it will be fun to play some of that.”

Rind and Knavery, following Hawthorne Heights’ lead, will also perform acoustically.

“I’m excited because when we started HoliDayton, we emphasized acoustic and live bands,” McMillon said. “It was always fun to have this weird mix but under the guise of a holiday show. We used to have Tod Weidner from Shrug playing acoustic but then Legbone would play and that was always fun. We’ve always kept some acoustic stuff in over the years, but it’s become more of a local music showcase and less about having both acoustic and electric.”

Curating the acts

McMillon is also excited to be showcasing newer acts like Better Anyway, Life in Idle and Moontemple.

“There are so many great young artists,” he said. “We made a conscious effort a few years back to start including some of them and it’s been great to see how excited they are. (Moving) to The Brightside (allowed us) to pull from a bigger pool of people. It’s been fantastic.”

For McMillon, having enough bands to choose is never a challenge. The hard part is narrowing the lineup to a manageable number.

“It’s really hard to put it together every year,” he said. “We need 10 bands and that’s a lot to fill but, not only does it fill up very quickly but there’s always a list of 10 others I wanted too. There are so many good bands in the scene right now and we just can’t fit everyone. We always do two stages and 10 acts so we can fit in as many as possible. Coming into this, I’m always like, ‘How are we going to do this?’ Somehow, it always comes together really fast and everyone is excited to play HoliDayton. It’s going to be a great night.”

HOW TO GO

What: HoliDayton 20 with a full-band acoustic set from Hawthorne Heights plus the Story Changes, Lioness, Moira, Safe Money and others

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

When: Saturday, Dec. 17; doors open at 6 p.m.

Cost: $21.99 in advance, VIP upgrade $100

More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com