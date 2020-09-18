‘Heathers: The Musical’ to stream virtually this weekend

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

VVT was created in response to the numerous shutdowns brought about by the coronavirus pandemic that has drastically affected the entertainment industry. Although the cast and production team from across the United States and Canada assembled through Zoom rehearsals, organizers promise full-scale dance numbers, fight choreography, and more to ensure an experience that doesn’t feel scaled-down despite the non-traditional format.

“Nothing is getting trimmed,” said Dayton native and VVT owner/artistic director Charity Farrell, who stars as Veronica and directs the production. “Every element you expect to see from a full-length musical in a live, stage performance is there plus additional elements we get to explore in this medium.”

Dayton native Charity Farrell is owner and artistic director of Virtual Venue Theatricals. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

A fixture in local theatre since childhood, Farrell’s memorable credits include “The Secret Garden” and “The Miracle Worker” both at Dayton Playhouse as well as the Human Race Theatre Company’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof.” In addition to receiving the Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Scholarship and appearing in such films as “The Father and the Bear” and “Forever’s End,” she has also performed with Disney Cruise Line and Celebrity Cruise Lines.

“We are honored to have a creative team that has worked throughout the industry on Broadway and off-Broadway, cruise ships and worldwide concert series and events,” Farrell added. “The level of experience from the production team and cast members coupled with the innovation of this platform is going to be truly exciting for audiences to watch.”

“Designing virtually has been such an amazing learning experience as a costume designer,” echoed Wright State University student Nathalie Gibson, a Dayton native. “It has definitely given me a new take on this crazy world of theatre and I am so lucky to have had the opportunity to work alongside this talented cast and crew on this virtual production.”

Borghesi, outstanding in WSU’s “Mother Courage and Her Children,” “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” and “Into the Woods,” considers VVT crucial in the current climate. She also appreciates the opportunity to perform while providing hope for audiences around the world. “VVT is a company of innovation, perseverance and passion,” she said.

“People are looking for a little bit of normalcy and this production (provides) that (outlet). It may not be in person but it is still a form of theatre that people have been craving. It has been such an honor to be a part of this process and I cannot wait for people to see what we have done.”

Tickets are $15. For tickets or more information, visit virtualvenuetheatricals.com.