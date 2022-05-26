Heritage Day festivities at Carillon Park feature DPO concert

The second half of the program will open with John Philip Sousa’s “The Liberty Bell,” written in 1893 and inspired by Sousa watching his son march in a parade welcoming the Liberty Ball back to Philadelphia after a cross-country tour. Next, the DPO will perform Aaron Copland’s “How-Down” from his famous ballet “Rodeo.” Daniel-Cox will also return to sing “Amazing Grace” and Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America.”

The concert will conclude with Tchaikovsky’s rousing “1812 Overture.”

Highlights of Dayton Heritage Day include the opportunity to explore over 30 historical buildings and participate in hands-on demonstrations. Patrons may also enjoy carousel, train rides, and other activities.

HOW TO GO

What: Heritage Day featuring the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 29

Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Cost: Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $8 for children aged 3–17, and free for Dayton History members and children under 3. Admission is $8 for all active military, military retirees, veterans, and reservists with valid I.D.

FYI: Parking is free. No carried-in food or beverages are permitted.

More info: www.daytonhistory.org.