Heritage Day festivities at Carillon Park feature DPO concert

Scenes from past Carillon Historical Park’s Heritage Day. CONTRIBUTED

Scenes from past Carillon Historical Park’s Heritage Day. CONTRIBUTED

This weekend’s patriotic Heritage Day festivities at Carillon Park will include a live outdoor concert from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 29.

Under the leadership of DPO Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman, the program opens with the “Star-Spangled Banner” followed by Charles Ives’ Variations on “America.” Ives’ work was written for the organ in 1891 when he was 17 years old. William Schuman later orchestrated the piece for its symphonic premiere with the New York Philharmonic in 1964. The program will also consist of “The Trees on the Mountains” from American composer Carlisle Floyd’s opera “Susannah,” which will feature guest soprano Minnita Daniel-Cox.

Dayton History presents Heritage Day, a patriotic celebration with historical demonstrations, special activities and performances by Carillon Park Concert Band and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton on Sunday, May 29.

Dayton History presents Heritage Day, a patriotic celebration with historical demonstrations, special activities and performances by Carillon Park Concert Band and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton on Sunday, May 29.

Dayton History presents Heritage Day, a patriotic celebration with historical demonstrations, special activities and performances by Carillon Park Concert Band and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton on Sunday, May 29.

In addition, for each Memorial Day concert, Gittleman selects a piece on the program as a memorial piece, one fitting for reflection and dedication. This year, the selection is the second movement from Antonin Dvořák’s Ninth Symphony, also called his New World Symphony. Dvořák, a Czech composer, wrote his epic Ninth Symphony during the time he spent in America in the late 1800s, weaving into his music his impressionable experiences in America along with his discovery of Native-American and African-American melodies.

Patrick Nugent, DPAA President & CEO, will also take the stage with the DPO to narrate Robert Xavier Rodriguez’s “We the People,” a patriotic orchestral work that serves as an inspiring account of the writing of the U.S. Constitution.

The second half of the program will open with John Philip Sousa’s “The Liberty Bell,” written in 1893 and inspired by Sousa watching his son march in a parade welcoming the Liberty Ball back to Philadelphia after a cross-country tour. Next, the DPO will perform Aaron Copland’s “How-Down” from his famous ballet “Rodeo.” Daniel-Cox will also return to sing “Amazing Grace” and Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America.”

Soprano Minnita Daniel-Cox (pictured) will be featured in the DPO Heritage Day concert at Carillon Park on Sunday, May 29. CONTRIBUTED

Soprano Minnita Daniel-Cox (pictured) will be featured in the DPO Heritage Day concert at Carillon Park on Sunday, May 29. CONTRIBUTED

Soprano Minnita Daniel-Cox (pictured) will be featured in the DPO Heritage Day concert at Carillon Park on Sunday, May 29. CONTRIBUTED

The concert will conclude with Tchaikovsky’s rousing “1812 Overture.”

Highlights of Dayton Heritage Day include the opportunity to explore over 30 historical buildings and participate in hands-on demonstrations. Patrons may also enjoy carousel, train rides, and other activities.

HOW TO GO

What: Heritage Day featuring the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 29

Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Cost: Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $8 for children aged 3–17, and free for Dayton History members and children under 3. Admission is $8 for all active military, military retirees, veterans, and reservists with valid I.D.

FYI: Parking is free. No carried-in food or beverages are permitted.

More info: www.daytonhistory.org.

