‘Hocus Pocus Halloween’ festival returns to Middletown this weekend

Th event includes food and craft vendors, a “Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest, dance troupes, a magic show, a “Creepy Car Show Trunk or Treat” and “Jeepers Creepers Trunk or Treat” and much more.

“It’s a jam-packed schedule. We have something going on the entire time. So, in a five-hour period, we have different dance troupes coming in, we have magic acts, and a dog costume contest. Plus, we have over 25 vendors that will be there, food trucks, bounce houses, and we’ll have a rock-climbing wall this year,” said Glaser-Jones.

Presented by Downtown Middletown, Inc., the event is sponsored by Middletown Community Foundation, Cleveland-Cliffs and FC Cincinnati. Monies raised from the event go back into the community, and allow Middletown to put on free, family-friendly events.

“The community absolutely loves this event. They come out in droves and enjoy going around, having a good time downtown. Then, being able to go into the Sorg to watch the “Hocus Pocus” movie afterwards is so much fun. It’s definitely grown year after year,” said Glaser-Jones.

Later this month, The Windamere will be transformed into a spooky castle for a “Ghost and Ghouls” Halloween Party on Oct. 29. Highlights of the event will include music from Velvet Crush, a costume contest, games, trick-or-treats, and more. General admission tickets start at $25. VIP “Ghost and Ghouls” tickets are $35. The event is for guests ages 21 and over. Tickets and more information are available at thewindameremiddletown.com. If the event doesn’t sell out in advance, tickets will be available at the door.

How to go

What: Hocus Pocus Halloween

When: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Downtown Middletown, on Main Street

Other: There is a $5 fee for the rock-climbing wall.

More info: www.downtownmiddletown.org