‘Hocus Pocus Halloween’ festival returns to Middletown this weekend

Hocus Pocus Halloween, a free, family-friendly fall festival in Middletown, will return for its 6th year on Sunday.
“We are anticipating over 3,000 people to come down and join us for the day,” said Mica Glaser-Jones, owner of The Windamere Event Center, a member of the Downtown Middletown, Inc. promotions committee. “With ‘Hocus Pocus 2′ just being released, it will be an even bigger hit than usual. We will be showing the original ‘Hocus Pocus’ at the Sorg at 7 p.m.,” she said.
The one-day festival will present an opportunity for family and friends to hang out, to see everyone in costume, and come together as a community, she said.
“We get families from all over with the theme of “Hocus Pocus,” and that it’s a fun Halloween festival,” Glaser-Jones said. “Everybody comes out for this, so it’s cool to see them all pile in and join us for the day.”
A trio of people dressed as The Sanderson Sisters will kick the day off at 2:15 p.m. with a meet-n-greet. They will be doing performances throughout the day, along with several meet-n’-greets. Legacy Event Group will provide a DJ throughout the day and serve as the event’s emcee for events that will be on the show wagon, which will be set up near Central and Main. The event runs until dusk, or 7 p.m.
Th event includes food and craft vendors, a “Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest, dance troupes, a magic show, a “Creepy Car Show Trunk or Treat” and “Jeepers Creepers Trunk or Treat” and much more.
“It’s a jam-packed schedule. We have something going on the entire time. So, in a five-hour period, we have different dance troupes coming in, we have magic acts, and a dog costume contest. Plus, we have over 25 vendors that will be there, food trucks, bounce houses, and we’ll have a rock-climbing wall this year,” said Glaser-Jones.
Presented by Downtown Middletown, Inc., the event is sponsored by Middletown Community Foundation, Cleveland-Cliffs and FC Cincinnati. Monies raised from the event go back into the community, and allow Middletown to put on free, family-friendly events.
“The community absolutely loves this event. They come out in droves and enjoy going around, having a good time downtown. Then, being able to go into the Sorg to watch the “Hocus Pocus” movie afterwards is so much fun. It’s definitely grown year after year,” said Glaser-Jones.
Later this month, The Windamere will be transformed into a spooky castle for a “Ghost and Ghouls” Halloween Party on Oct. 29. Highlights of the event will include music from Velvet Crush, a costume contest, games, trick-or-treats, and more. General admission tickets start at $25. VIP “Ghost and Ghouls” tickets are $35. The event is for guests ages 21 and over. Tickets and more information are available at thewindameremiddletown.com. If the event doesn’t sell out in advance, tickets will be available at the door.
How to go
What: Hocus Pocus Halloween
When: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Downtown Middletown, on Main Street
Other: There is a $5 fee for the rock-climbing wall.
More info: www.downtownmiddletown.org
About the Author