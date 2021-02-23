NUTmobile, Wienermobile are both coming to Dayton Off Road & Outdoor Expo this weekend

The Dayton Off Road & Outdoor takes place on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, February 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making a stop in Wilmington this weekend.

Additional information about the NUTmobile can be found on its Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram, while information about the Wienermobile can be found on its Facebook page, Twitter, Instagram and on the Wienermobile app.

WANT TO GO?

What: NUTmobile and Wienermobile visits at the Dayton Off Road & Outdoor Expo

Where: Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Rd, Wilmington

When: Saturday, Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, February 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $5 per adult and free to children 12 years old and younger

More info: Website | Facebook