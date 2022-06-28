Human Race Theatre cancels ‘Boyfriend’ due to star injury

All remaining performances of the Human Race Theatre Company’s production of “My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend,” a charming musical starring the dynamic Charissa Bertels, have been canceled due to injury.

“The board and staff of the Human Race Theatre Company wish Charissa a swift and full recovery,” said artistic director Emily N. Wells. “We hope that we are able to bring Charissa and this celebrated production back so that our audience can experience anew her story of unlikely friendship with Milton.”