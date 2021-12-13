Human Race’s ‘Who’s Holiday!’ a naughty good time at Loft Theatre

Theatre Guild presents ‘Road to Mecca’

Dayton Theatre Guild’s production of Athol Fugard’s “The Road to Mecca” continues through Sunday, Dec. 19.

Kathy Campbell stars as Helen Martins, an aging South African woman living in a Christian community who is coping with a potential move into a nursing home. Lynn Vanderpool portrays Elsa Barlow, Helen’s friend encouraging her love of sculpture. Peter Wallace completes the cast as Pastor Marius Byleveld.

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Tickets are $14-$21. For tickets or more information, call 937-278-5993 or visit daytontheatreguild.org. All audiences are required to wear masks.

Nina West stars in ‘Hairspray’ in Springfield

Columbus-based drag performer and Denison University theatre graduate Andrew Levitt, a.k.a. Nina West, leads the new national tour of “Hairspray” Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Kuss Auditorium of Clark State Performing Arts Center in Springfield.

Levitt, a Greentown, Ohio native who won the title of Miss Congeniality on Season 11 (2019) of the Emmy Award-winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” will portray Edna Turnblad. He’ll be joined by newcomers Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad and Toneisha Harris (NBC’s “The Voice”) as Motormouth Maybelle.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$70. For tickets or more information, visit pac.clarkstate.edu. All audiences are required to wear masks.

Dayton Philharmonic presents Handel’s ‘Messiah’

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents Handel’s “Messiah” Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton.

Soprano Amy Owens, mezzo-soprano Christina Hazen, tenor Anthony León, and bass Allen Michael Jones will join the DPO for the performance, spearheaded under the leadership of DPO artistic director and conductor Neal Gittleman. Hazen notably returns to Dayton after performing the role of Flora in Dayton Opera’s April 2021 production of “La Traviata: Essential Opera.”

In addition, the Dayton Philharmonic Chamber Chorus, under the direction of Hank Dahlman, will be featured in this beautiful, majestic choral masterpiece. Performed in three parts, “Messiah” relates the prophecy of a savior and his coming, his passion and resurrection, and his role in eternal life after death.

Tickets are $21-$39. For tickets or more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org. All audiences are required to wear masks.

Dayton Ballet offers sensory-friendly performance of ‘Nutcracker’

A sensory-friendly afternoon performance of Dayton Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” will be presented Friday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton.

The performance is specifically designed for children and adults with autism spectrum disorder, sensory sensitivities or other special needs. Tickets are $25.

For tickets or more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org. All audiences are required to wear masks.