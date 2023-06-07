I Love the ’90s hip-hop-infused tour coming Saturday to Fraze

Q: Didn’t you live in Cincinnati for a while?

A: I did. I was there for 20 years. I know a lot about the Dayton and Kettering area. We’d always go to the Reds games in the summertime and go out to the horse races. I always enjoyed that part of the country. My kids went to school there and were raised there in the Mason area. That’s my stomping grounds. I actually still have a home there. I still have family and friends in the area. I’m going to have about 20 of my friends there at the show.

Q: What can folks expect from the I Love the ‘90s Tour?

A: There are so many legends there. What’s been great is I’ve been doing shows with all of these guys off and on for so many years, so you get to know all these people. Not only was I a fan of all their music, but you learn who they are and they’re all such great people. They’re just out doing what they love to do and having a good time. The crowds love it. Nobody has an ego thing. Everybody supports one another and that’s good. It probably wasn’t like that 30 years ago when we were all more competitive. Now we’re all grown, and we support one another.

Q: What’s it like seeing how these songs still resonate with people?

A: We wrote those songs when we were 19 and 20 years old. It’s amazing they’re still around after 30 years. It’s phenomenal because this is what we love to do and to be able to keep doing this as we get older in our 50s is what we were always shooting for when we were 20. We made it to the top and now we can have fun with it and there’s not a better compliment and celebration of that. All of these artists have legendary songs that have stuck around for 30 years. These songs you’re going to hear at the Fraze are going to be around for the next 30 or 40 years and, who knows, maybe longer. People are always going to remember these are the songs that made the ‘90s.

Q: What’s the audience makeup at one of these shows?

A: There are a lot of young people coming to the concerts because when they were little, this is the music their parents were playing while they were in the back seat in their car seats or in a seatbelt getting ready to go to soccer practice. A lot of families come out to these I Love the ‘90s shows so (there are) fans of all ages. Nobody is walking out upset or not happy. They walk out feeling like they were 18 or 19 years old again, (which is) what you want to give the people. They’ve been working hard as adults. They’ve taken care of the kids and now the kids are grown up. They may have some grandchildren. They get one night to come out, turn back the hands of time and enjoy their music. Why not, man? You only live once.

Q: What’s the biggest misconception about a show like this?

A: I don’t know. I guess, ‘They’re too old to be doing that stuff.’ ‘They’re too old to be singing those songs.’ ‘That’s grandma’s music.’ Personally, I’m still out there doing choreography. I’m doing the dance steps and doing the moves. I’m in my 50s and I’m still having a great time with it. People are loving it. The grandmas are having a great time at these shows so people might as well come and join us. Everybody needs to bring their ‘90s gear and ‘90s shoes because there will be a lot of dancing. It’s going to be a great time. It’s all about the love.

HOW TO GO

What: I Love the ‘90s Tour featuring Color Me Badd, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Naughty By Nature’s Treach, Kid N Play, All-4-One, 2 Live Crew and DJ Kool

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

When: Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m.

Cost: $45 lawn and terrace, $75.50 plaza and orchestra in advance. Ticket prices increase $5 day of show

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com