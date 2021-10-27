Iconic musical ‘CATS’ to play Schuster Center next month

The memory lives again.
Andrew Lloyd Webber and T.S. Eliot’s landmark musical “CATS” will be presented Nov. 23-28 at the Schuster Center courtesy of Dayton Live’s Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Series.
The record-breaking global hit concerning a tribe of cats gathering at their annual ball to decide which cat will be reborn is one of Lloyd Webber’s most iconic musicals. In addition to winning seven 1983 Tony Awards including Best Musical, it has been seen in over 30 countries and performed in 15 languages.
The new North American tour features original scenic and costume design by John Napier (“Les Misérables”), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (“Aladdin”), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Cincinnati native Andy Blankenbuehler (“Hamilton”) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (“The Phantom of the Opera”), and direction by Trevor Nunn ((“Les Misérables”).
In addition, patrons are encouraged to join Dayton Live 60 minutes before each performance of “CATS” for “Background On Broadway!,” which will discuss the development, history and artistry of the show. The free event will be held in the Schuster Center’s fourth floor lobby. Gary Minyard, Dayton Live vice-president of education and engagement, will led the presentation. You must have a ticket to that day’s performance to attend. Please allow 30 minutes for health screenings prior to the start of the talk.
HOW TO GO
What: “CATS”
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
When: Nov. 23-28; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $26-$89
Tickets: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.
FYI: Patrons 12 and over attending performances at Dayton Live venues will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Masks must also be worn inside all Dayton Live venues for patrons 6 and over.