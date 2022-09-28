Inside the Silent Disco at Yellow Cab Tavern

Credit: Don Thrasher Credit: Don Thrasher

Weekend of silence

Silent Disco is usually the final Friday of each month. For this installment, it is expanded to a two-day dance party with separate themes. Friday will feature Chapel spinning hip-hop on the red station along with event co-founders KimL with EDM on the green station and Sexbox playing ‘70, ‘80s and ‘90s tunes on the blue station. Saturday is industrial goth night with special guests. DJ Soroya Detroit presenting old school club music on red, DJ Kenny “Ditdot” offering up industrial dance music on blue and Ramah playing rock on green.

“The silent part is really intriguing,” Johnson said. “It gives you the opportunity to play multiple genres of music at the same time, which you can’t do over speakers. The headphones allow you to isolate the sound while giving people multiple options to choose from but silent isn’t exactly the term. There’s nothing auditory being played over speakers but it is not silent. People are singing along to their favorite songs. It almost becomes this kind of tribal thing. The headphones light up with the color of the channel you’re listening to, so it becomes this fear of missing out. Like, you’re on this station but then you see all of these people are on a different station, so you flip to another channel to hear what they’re playing.”

The Silent Disco in late October will mark a milestone for the event’s time at Yellow Cab Tavern.

“Last Halloween was our biggest one up until recently,” Johnson said. “We had like 475 people for that. Once winter comes, we have to come inside so it becomes a little harder, but as soon as March and April came this year, it kept building and building again. We’re kind of wondering what’s going to happen this Halloween. You know, are we going to have 1,000? Are we going to have enough headphones?”

Accountability and order

The music is important but Johnson also credits the event’s growth to the attendees.

“It’s a safe space,” he said. “It’s almost a self-policing community of people who aren’t going to be here for anything except for having a good time in a fun, friendly way. Moving Silent Disco built on that idea and we’ve been pushing it really hard. It’s been a really fun and successful event every time. It’s fully inclusive and includes older people. It skews a little younger, maybe 22 or 23, but it goes upwards of (people in their) 40s and 50s. We would never turn anyone away.”

Chapel, who also DJs weekly at Ned Peppers on Fifth Street, agrees.

“We always say the disco is for the people and if we can have a better reach and cater to more people, that’s great,” he said. “One of the coolest things about this event is there is no target demographic. My mom is 75 and she came to one. There are people from all walks of life and all backgrounds. We get people from Springfield, Yellow Springs, Centerville and other surrounding areas. Now, UD is getting wind of this too.”

Single night tickets for Silent Disco are $10 in advance, $15 day of show. Two-day tickets are $15 and only available in advance.

“It’s kind of hard to explain the appeal of Silent Disco, it’s a whole thing you have to experience,” Johnson said. “Some people don’t get it but once you do Silent Disco one time, you want to come back.”

HOW TO GO

What: Silent Disco

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1

Cost: Single night tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show; two-day tickets are $15 and only available in advance

More info: yellowcabtavern.com