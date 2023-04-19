X

Jethro Tull to perform at the Rose

Grammy Award-winning British rock band Jethro Tull will bring its “Seven Decades Tour” to the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Led by Ian Anderson, the concert is expected to include the legendary band’s signature hits from 1968 to now.

Jethro Tull’s 23rd studio album, “RökFlöte,” is slated to be released Friday, April 21. The album features 12 tracks “based on the characters and roles of some of the principle gods of the old Norse paganism, and at the same time exploring the ‘RökFlöte’ – rock flute – which Jethro Tull has made iconic,” according to organizers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. Tickets are priced at $52.50-$107.50.

For tickets or more information, visit https://rosemusiccenter.com/.

