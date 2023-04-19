Jethro Tull to perform at the Rose

Led by Ian Anderson, the concert is expected to include the legendary band’s signature hits from 1968 to now.

Jethro Tull’s 23rd studio album, “RökFlöte,” is slated to be released Friday, April 21. The album features 12 tracks “based on the characters and roles of some of the principle gods of the old Norse paganism, and at the same time exploring the ‘RökFlöte’ – rock flute – which Jethro Tull has made iconic,” according to organizers.