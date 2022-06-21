John Doe performs with folk trio Thursday at Levitt Pavilion

“Fables tend to have a moral and I think the moral of this record is to survive against the odds,” Doe said. “There is so much virtual stuff that goes on nowadays so it’s important to experience things. You’d think empathy would be greater nowadays since everybody has been through some hard times. People have seen chaos and it scares the hell out of them. If you’re afraid, then you can get angry, but I encourage people to take a step back. Stop and think about what you’re doing, what you’re saying and think about the hard times other people are going through. That’s what I want people to take away from it.”

“Fables in a Foreign Land " (Fat Possum Records) is a concept album with 13 acoustic-rock songs concerning a wandering soul in 19th century America.