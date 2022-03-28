dayton logo
JUST IN: Psychedelic Furs coming to Rose

The Psychedelic Furs with special guest X will perform Wednesday, July 6 at the Rose Music Center at The Heights.

The U.K.-bred band is touring in support of its latest album, “Made of Rain,” their first new album since 1991. Their classic hits include “Love My Way,” “Pretty in Pink,” Heaven,” “The Ghost in You,” and “Heartbreak Beat.” They have also headlined the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival, performed sold out gigs at the Hollywood Bowl, and continue to tour regularly around the world.

Formed in 1977, X came out of L.A.’s punk scene. The band’s first two studio albums, “Los Angeles” and “Wild Gift,” are ranked by Rolling Stone among the top 500 greatest albums of all time.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. Cost: $23.50-$53. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

For tickets or more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

