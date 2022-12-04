Kettering reviewing Fraze ticket options after 70% bought online this year

The Fraze FanFare site has been at Town & Country for fewer than 10 years, Schwieterman said. It is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the season.

Tickets are also available at fraze.com, etix.com and Charge by Phone at 1-800-514-3849. Etix.com works with more than 1,800 venues worldwide, according to its website.

Kettering’s online purchases are tabulated by etix reports, according to the city.

“I think, regardless, next year people will be able to get tickets online or at our ticket locations,” Schwieterman said. “We may just have … less hours (or) a different structure.

“Something might change,” he added. “But next year, they’ll still be able to get tickets from our ticket offices. And then we’ll examine what the long term looks like.”

The Fraze this year had 30 ticketed performances, averaging about 2,100 tickets sold per show, Schwieterman said.

That was nearly twice as many as last year’s 16 ticketed concerts in a COVID-shortened season but shy of 2019′s 35, records show.

Nearly 2,700 was the average tickets sold per performance last year. That was up 400 to 500 from previous years, Schwieterman said.