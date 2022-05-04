BreakingNews
KISS brings farewell tour to Nutter Center next week
After wrapping up dates in South America, KISS is returning to the Midwest on its "End of the Road Tour," which hits the Nutter Center in Fairborn on Thursday, May 12. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The final local concert by KISS, one of the most successful touring acts of the past 50 years, will be held Thursday, May 12 at the Nutter Center.

Amid coronavirus infections, cancellations and rescheduling, KISS was as impacted by the pandemic as any major touring act. Despite the ups and downs, leaders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley remained focused on completing its “End of the Road Tour.”

Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $96-$450. For tickets or more information, 937-775-4789 or visit www.nuttercenter.com.

The Nutter Center is located at 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

Don Thrasher, a native of Gadsden, Alabama, has been a weekly contributor for the Dayton Daily News since 2003. He covers national and international music, performance and art. Don is a versatile writer, who has interviewed ballet dancers, professional athletes, authors, comedians, filmmakers, rodeo clowns and other disparate figures.

