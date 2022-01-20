KISS concert rescheduled at Nutter Center

Legendary band KISS is still committed to giving local fans a chance to rock and roll all night.
In spite of multiple pandemic postponements, the group’s “End of the Road World Tour” is now scheduled for Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton.
Nutter Center organizers say fans with tickets should hold on to them as they will be honored at the new date. If you can’t make the rescheduled show, you’ll be able to request a refund until Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, through your original point of purchase. If you purchased tickets online through Ticketmaster, you should receive an email with details.
Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster and the Nutter Center Box Office are the only authorized ticket sellers for Nutter Center events.
Doors will open at approximately 6 p.m. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
