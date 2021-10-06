Let’s get loud: ‘STOMP’ returns to Dayton next week

Caption Jonathon Elkins of Detroit, Michigan is appearing in his fifth "STOMP" tour. Credit: STEVE MCNICHOLAS Credit: STEVE MCNICHOLAS

“(We use) everyday objects so the audience can immediately relate,” said cast member Jonathon Elkins, performing in his fifth “STOMP” tour. “The audience is able to see these objects in a new light. Who would have thought a $20 broom at your local hardware store could have so much potential? It’s fun to let your imagination run wild and the show is funnier than most people realize as well. Also, the show doesn’t contain dialogue. There is no language barrier. So, no matter how old you are, the show resonates with everyone. This show is for everybody. We interact with the audience as well.”

This year, two new, full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans, have been incorporated in the show.

“There is a suitcase number which has a Latin feel to it,” Elkins said. “We’re kicking suitcases, smacking suitcases, throwing suitcases in the air – it’s a really interesting number. We also have a number called ‘Poltergeist,’ in which an array of different objects, from gas cans to kitchen bowls and plates, appear in a spotlight faster and faster as if they are floating in the air. The number provides a lot of color and is pretty cool.”

The product of a musical family, Elkins is a Michigan native, born and raised in Detroit. Since 2010 he has drummed, marched and instructed within DCI (Drum Corps International) and WGI (Winter Guard International) ensembles throughout Michigan. He’s also been a member of both the Detroit Pistons and Detriot Lines drumlines.

“Playing the drums was a comfort zone or safe space for me,” he said. “Growing up, I was also in competitive drumlining and Dayton is the hot spot for WGI. But it feels great to be back on the road. I’ve been wanting to appear before a crowd again and make music. (The cast) enjoys traveling but we’re also being very careful in order for the show not to shutdown (due to COVID protocols). We are relishing performing again but we’re also very cautious and aware at the same time.”

Elkins also cautions those who may be interested in front row seats.

“This show is loud,” he said. “It’s always fun to see people clutch their ears. We bash big metal trash cans but that’s the nature of the show.”

HOW TO GO

What: “STOMP”

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

When: Oct. 15-17; 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $29-$59

Tickets: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

FYI: Patrons 12 and over attending performances at Dayton Live venues will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Masks must also be worn inside all Dayton Live venues for patrons 6 and over.