Local musicians organize benefit concert for Ukraine

Sunday’s benefit, along with others in Cleveland and Athens, are the second round of concerts for the war-torn country. In March, Hill organized fundraising shows in Dayton, Athens and Columbus.

“We’re aiming for $25,000,” he said. “We’re going to buy individual first aid kits. Those are really, really needed in Ukraine right now. They’re pretty much impossible to access in Ukraine and also very difficult across Europe, not to mention very expensive. Our plan is for Benya and I to deliver them in person in about a month. We’ll be over in Warsaw and, if possible, we’ll see our Ukrainian counterparts.”

FOLK ALLIANCE

Hill is quick to credit the contributions of Stewart, his bandmate in Hill Spirits and Slavalachia.

“Benya, who went to Ukraine with me both times, has been a big help with these shows,” he said. “He’s been helping me more because our aspirations are pretty lofty for what we’re going to do with this money. I believe it’s possible but it’s taking a hell of a lot of effort.”

In the midst of the war in Ukraine and the benefit shows, Hill and Stewart continue to explore their distinctive blend of Appalachian and Eastern European folk music. This month, Slavalachia released its self-titled debut. While the material was recorded in Ukraine before Russia’s invasion, the album is filled with themes of war and struggle.

“One of the most interesting circumstantial things about this album is we didn’t set out to record a war album or an album with all these themes surrounding war,” Hill said. “It really wasn’t intentional but most of these songs on the Slavalachia album are traditional tunes. We just put our own group spin on these international folk songs. Releasing this album is the most we can do right now as a full collective while four of our members are in a country at war. All four of the Ukrainian members of Slavalachia are actively volunteering in some way or the other. They’re each doing their part in the resistance.”

HOW TO GO

What: Benefit for Ukraine with Brother Hill, Benya Stewart and Siarzhuk Douhushau

Where: Sueño, 607 E. Third St., Dayton

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24

More info: 937-453-0008 or www.suenodyt.com

Artist info: facebook.com/slavalachiaproject