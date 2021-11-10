Looking for ‘Hamilton’ tickets? Here’s your best shot

Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking musical will be presented Jan. 26-Feb. 2, 2022 at the Schuster Center. Based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, the musical tells the story of Hamilton’s inspiring and thought-provoking rise as an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s sidekick during the Revolutionary War. He also served as America’s first Treasury Secretary.

Prices range from $49 to $349. There will also be a ticket lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

For tickets or more information, visit daytonlive.org/hamilton. Dayton Live is the only authorized source for tickets and information about “Hamilton” in Dayton.