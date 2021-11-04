Major holiday concert selling $25 tickets

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its multi-platinum “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” album with a special ticket offer.
Beginning today, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m., tickets are available for all TSO concerts for $25 but only for 25 hours.
TSO will perform two performances, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.
“Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” conceived by TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill, follows a story set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity.
For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.
