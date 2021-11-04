dayton logo
X

Major holiday concert selling $25 tickets

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming to the Nutter Center. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming to the Nutter Center. CONTRIBUTED

Events
By , Dayton
Updated 30 minutes ago

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its multi-platinum “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” album with a special ticket offer.

Beginning today, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m., tickets are available for all TSO concerts for $25 but only for 25 hours.

TSO will perform two performances, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

“Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” conceived by TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill, follows a story set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity.

For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

In Other News
1
Global celebration: Lebanon Theatre Company presents musical revue ‘All
2
Bowling for a cause: Hospice of Dayton set to host final Cosmic Bowl
3
ABBAsolutely fabulous: 5 reasons to see ‘Mamma Mia!’ at Wright State
4
Embrace adventure: Season tickets on sale for National Geographic Live!
5
10 noteworthy shows to see in November

About the Author

ajc.com

Russell Florence

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top