Mason Symphony Orchestra offers sensory-friendly concert events for families

Mason area families will have the chance to experience music in unique ways as the Mason Symphony Orchestra offer two sensory friendly children’s concerts on Oct. 30.
The orchestra’s conductor, Dr. Lucy Ginther, said the concerts, which are themed “Creatures and Sprites,” are intended to make orchestral music more accessible for children.
“It’s an exciting program. There is lots of audience participation,” Ginther said.
The event begins with face painting and a musical instrument “petting zoo.” Antonio’s Violins of Mason will have a variety of stringed instruments on hand for children to touch, handle, and play. Then the concert starts with a costume parade accompanied by music. “Throughout the concert there’s interaction with the audience. I’ll be telling stories that are punctuated by music, and three children will be invited to come up and lead the orchestra.”
Dr. Ginther said that the concert is designed for children with sensory sensitivities, as well. There will be no sudden loud noises, the lighting is filtered, and a quiet room is available for those who need it during the show. The audience will sit around the orchestra, and a relaxed atmosphere will let kids wander during the show. “We understand that sitting still is not always easy for children, so we’re very informal.”
The concerts will be at at the Mason United Methodist Church on Mason-Montgomery Road. Tickets are $10 for children, $15 for adults, and $30 for families, and are available online at masonsymphonyorchestra.org.
The orchestra, made up of volunteer professional musicians, formed last year. Upcoming concerts include:
HOLIDAY CLASSICS: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
In collaboration with the Mason Community Chorale, the Hallelujah Ringers and SANTA! Featuring Sue Harrington, soprano soloist.
ROMANCE IN BOLLYWOOD: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11, 2023
Featuring the well known Indian tabla player, Rahul Deshmukh and the music of A.R. Rahman, Slumdog Millionaire.
IT’S A NEW WORLD: 7:30 p.m. May 13
Lili Boulanger, D’un Matin de Printemps - a new critical edition by Free Library of Philadelphia Jennifer Higdon, Blue Cathedral Antonin Dvorak, Symphony from the New World
