Mason Symphony Orchestra offers sensory-friendly concert events for families

The event begins with face painting and a musical instrument “petting zoo.” Antonio’s Violins of Mason will have a variety of stringed instruments on hand for children to touch, handle, and play. Then the concert starts with a costume parade accompanied by music. “Throughout the concert there’s interaction with the audience. I’ll be telling stories that are punctuated by music, and three children will be invited to come up and lead the orchestra.”

Dr. Ginther said that the concert is designed for children with sensory sensitivities, as well. There will be no sudden loud noises, the lighting is filtered, and a quiet room is available for those who need it during the show. The audience will sit around the orchestra, and a relaxed atmosphere will let kids wander during the show. “We understand that sitting still is not always easy for children, so we’re very informal.”