McPherson Town Holiday Home Tour returns in November

For the first time in five years, the McPherson Town Holiday Home Tour will join Dayton’s festive holiday fun over Thanksgiving weekend.

Last held in 2018, the popular event returns from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 and from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25.

Nine historic homes featured on the guided walking tour include a newly renovated condominium in the converted Hawthorne School building built in 1886. Tours are scheduled every 12 minutes and will accommodate 15 to 20 people. Guests will also make a stop in a dessert house for refreshments.

“This is a wonderful activity to share with family and friends visiting for Thanksgiving,” said Jenny Cruz, tour co-chair, in a news release.

McPherson Town, known as “Dayton’s most neighborly neighborhood,” was one of the Gem City’s first suburbs platted by Samuel McPherson in 1845. It was declared a historic district in 1977 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.

The neighborhood is also known for its streetscapes of high style and Folk Victorian and Queen Anne architecture, popular during the late 19th century.

“The McPherson Town Historic District has become one of Dayton’s most sought-after neighborhoods,” said Cruz. “The residents are excited to show off their beautiful homes, each one with its own story to tell.”

Tickets for the timed tours are $20 in advance and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/2023-mcpherson-town-holiday-home-tour-2730169. Patrons are reminded some of the homes require navigating stairs.