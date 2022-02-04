MEET THE ‘HAMILTON’ CAST: Ta’Rea Campbell dazzles as Angelica Schuyler

“I actually saw the very first performance of ‘Hamilton’ (off-Broadway) at the Public Theater,” said Campbell. “I thought it was brilliant. I thought it was a wonderful piece of musical theater. I thought it was unique. I’d never seen anything like it… When we rehearsed for the first time in December 2017, we had a month of rehearsal. Though we had a big rehearsal space we didn’t have the turntable, the moving stage element. (The turntable) was a huge piece of the puzzle that wasn’t put together until the last minute until we actually got to our first theatre. So that was sort of an adjustment, to be able to make sure you’re stepping on it at the right time. It’s also a machine so sometimes it malfunctions. It’s very rare that it happens but you have to be ready…The thing about ‘Hamilton’ is that if you mess up a lyric, as opposed to doing a play, this is like a moving train. And the music is still going. You have to sort of pick up where you can. And sometimes when you’re rapping really fast and you second-guess yourself, and you’re like, ‘Wait, did I just say the right lyric?’ So, by the time you’ve processed it, you’ve messed up a lyric or maybe messed up a lyric, eight other lyrics have gone by.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Hamilton: An American Musical”

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

When: Through Feb. 6; Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.; Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Length: 2 hours and 50 minutes including a 20-minute intermission

Cost: $49-$349

Tickets: Call Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

COVID-19 protocol: Masks are required for patrons over the age of 6

FYI: Be sure to visit daytonlive.org to stay informed of any potential “Hamilton” cancellations before or during its run.