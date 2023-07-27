Middletown Arts Center exhibiting works by artists in this region

Middletown Arts Center is currently featuring works of professional and amateur photographers and digital artists from the Dayton-Cincinnati region with the “Annual Photography & Digital Art Exhibition.”

“This is Middletown Arts Center’s 11th Annual Photography & Digital Art Competition. A growing number of photographers and digital artists from the Dayton Cincinnati region are attracted to this streamlined and professional exhibition. The online submission process is very smooth and the MAC exhibition committee selects extremely competent and experienced judges to maintain the quality and integrity of the exhibition,” said Kate Dykes, executive director of Middletown Arts Center.

The exhibition will run through Aug. 24 and it’s free and open to the public.

“We hope visitors will be transported in time or place and feel the moods and emotions the talented artists have captured. It is exciting to see how individual artists’ choice of presentation highlights their work, some will be canvas, metal, mounted on acrylic, high gloss or matte paper and framed. The exhibition is dependably an impressive showcase of work,” Dykes said.

The exhibition has the work of amateur and professional photographers and digital artists.

“This year, we saw a substantial increase in the ‘Architectural’ submissions. That, along with ‘Natural Things,’ were our largest categories,” said Dykes.

Professional and amateur photographers 16 years or older were eligible to submit digital photographs, film photographs or other digital works of art. The exhibit draws photography enthusiasts, members from local photo clubs, and professionals.

“This juried show received well over 200 entries, but only 107 works were accepted into the exhibition. This year we were thrilled to have Sean Hughes, University of Cincinnati Professor of Journalism, with over 30 years of professional documentary, photojournalism and design experience, serve as judge,” Dykes said.

Visit middletownartscenter.com for a full list of winners of the competition.

“The quality of work entered this year was outstanding. Photography and digital are the perfect mediums to voice the artist’s intentions, capturing essence — relation to space, light, tone, mood, feelings and more,” said Dykes.

She said, “It is important to showcase the work of area artists, not only to give artists a venue to exhibit their work, but to be recognized for their achievements. Exhibitions give artists an opportunity for sales. They also allow an artist to step back and view other artists’ works and points of view, techniques, and perspectives. Learning from each other is an important part of not only camaraderie with other artists, but also artistic growth.”

More details

The exhibit is sponsored by John and Pat Dupps and may be viewed during regular building hours. For more information about the Middletown Arts Center, located at 130 N. Verity Pkwy., visit middletownartscenter.com or call (513) 424-2417.