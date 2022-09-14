Monroe Food Truck Fair will have more than 15 vendors, live music and raffles

“This is a good opportunity for people to get out, meet people in the community, and the people that serve them in the community. Also, attendees will have a chance to try different food and listen to good music,” King said.

A few of the participating trucks will include Brent’s Smokin’ Butts & Grille, Adena’s Beefstroll, AJ’s Cheesesteaks, PA’s Pork, and more, as well as desserts from The Cheesecakery, The Mobile Cone and Funnel Vision Sweet Tooth Concessions.

“We have three new trucks for our fall event. Many of the trucks come back for every food truck event that we do, and some of them rotate in and out, depending on their availability,” King said.

New trucks at the upcoming food truck fair will include The Poutine Machine, The Forking Pierogi and Tacos Colima. (Poutine is a dish of French fries and cheese curds topped with brown gravy.)

Boy Scouts Troop 54 will sell root beer, red cream soda and orange floats. Auxiliary police officers will be selling soda and water.

“We are doing something a little different this time. Our Monroe Night Out got rained out. So, all the items that were donated to be raffled off for that event are going to be raffled off at the Monroe Food Truck Fair. There is a lot of stuff we will raffle off. We have items for kids as well as the adults, and it’s a free raffle,” King said.

On average, 4,000 to 6,000 attendees turn out for the event. In addition to attracting residents from Monroe, the event draws attendees from Fairfield, and Hamilton, beyond the neighboring communities.

HOW TO GO

What: Monroe Food Truck Fair

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday

Where: Monroe Community Park, 500 S. Main St., Monroe

Cost: Free. Items are available for purchase.

More info: www.monroeoh.org. Each attendee will receive a free raffle ticket.