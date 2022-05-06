More acts heading to Fraze this summer

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour” will be presented Sunday, July 17 at 8 p.m. Original member Gary Rossington will be joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Johnny Colt, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington and Carol Chase. Expect to hear the classic rock anthem “Sweet Home Alabama” among other hits. Tickets are priced at $49-$139.

Jazz trumpeter Chris Botti will perform Friday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. Botti has had four No. 1 jazz albums as well as multiple Gold, Platinum and Grammy Awards. Tickets are priced at $30-$60.