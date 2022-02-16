More concerts added to Rose lineup

Hamburger icon
1 hour ago

Grammy-winning legends Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples and Elvis Costello are heading to the Rose Music Center at The Heights this summer.

Raitt’s “Just Like That Tour,” featuring Staples as musical guest, will be presented Wednesday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m.

“To celebrate finally being able to play live concerts again by reuniting with my dear friend and inspiration, the great Mavis Staples, is a thrill words can’t really express,” said Raitt, in a statement on the Rose website. “Mavis and her band are at the top of their game, and I know they feel the same about us. Hope you can experience the magic when we come through on tour this summer.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $23.50-$74.

Elvis Costello and The Imposters will perform with special guest Nicole Atkins Saturday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m.

Celebrating the release of their new album “The Boy Named If,” with a summer tour titled “The Boy Named If & Other Favourites,” Costello and his band will be joined on stage by Texas guitarist Charlie Sexton.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $23.50-$83.

For more information, visit rosemusiccenter.com.

