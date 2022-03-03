Music legends, tribute bands in store at Dayton Masonic Center

The lineup opens Friday, March 11 at 8 p.m. with the Oak Ridge Boys. The country icons known for their four-part harmonies and upbeat songs have delivered dozens of hits and have received numerous accolades including Grammy, CMA and ACM awards.

On Friday, April 15 at 8 p.m., Simply Queen will perform the timeless songs of rock band Queen. The tribute band “faithfully recreates the grand scope of Queen’s live shows, both musically and visually, capturing the amazing live Queen experience that has filled stadiums around the world.”