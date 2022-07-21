Music-packed weekend: Blues, country, jazz, rock will get you moving

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: In June, Hank Williams Jr. released a collection of blues songs “Rich White Honky Blues.” It was produced by Akron native Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. The Country Music Hall of Fame member performs with special guest Ashley McBryde.

Cost: $35-$275

More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com

Brit Floyd

Combined Shape Caption Damian Darlington (right), who spent 17 years as a member of Australian Pink Floyd before forming his own tribute band in the United Kingdom in 2011, brings Brit Floyd to Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Friday, July 22. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: England gave rise to hundreds of now iconic musical acts in the 1960s, but few have the sustained popularity of Pink Floyd. Countless tribute bands have formed to satiate these adoring fans, but few are as internationally renowned as Brit Floyd.

Cost: $23-$157

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

WYSO Benefit

Combined Shape Caption New York rapper Talib Kweli (pictured), Cleveland-based indie rockers Cloud Nothings, Brooklyn-based Monograms and Dayton's own DJ Fatty Lumpkins are on the bill for Sonic Springs: A benefit concert for WYSO at The Brightside in Dayton on Friday, July 22. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: Rapper Talib Kweli and rockers Cloud Nothings are among the acts on the bill for Sonic Springs: A benefit concert for WYSO. The event, organized by Eric Mahoney, the director of the Brainiac documentary, “Transmissions After Zero,” also features Monograms and DJ Fatty Lumpkins. Proceeds will go toward operating costs for the independently owned radio station in Yellow Springs.

Cost: $50

More info: www.wyso.org

McGuffey Lane

Combined Shape Caption McGuffey Lane performs Friday, July 22 at Kettering's Fraze Pavilion.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: McGuffey Lane started out playing gigs in Columbus and developed a large following throughout Ohio. Their first hit on the pop charts was “Long Time Lovin’ You.” Over the years McGuffey Lane has worked with nationally known artists such as The Allman Brothers Band, The Judds and Charlie Daniels. They also opened for Merle Haggard on his final tour.

Cost: $5

More info: fraze.com

Jimmy Leach Jazztet

Combined Shape Caption Trumpeter and singer Jimmy Leach plays and sings the great jazz standards of the 20th century. He'll perform Friday, July 22 at Levitt Pavilion. Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Trumpeter and singer Jimmy Leach plays and sings the great jazz standards of the 20th century. Expect to hear music from such legendary composers as George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Hoagy Carmichael, Harold Arlen, Duke Ellington, Richard Rodgers, and Jerome Kern.

Cost: Free

More info: levittdayton.org

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Drive-By Truckers

Combined Shape Caption Roots rockers Drive-By Truckers, (left to right) Brad "EZB" Morgan, Patterson Hood, Matt Patton, Mike Cooley and Jay Gonzalez, perform at the Masonic Center in Dayton on Saturday, July 23. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Details: Drive-By Truckers, which released its 14th studio album, “Welcome 2 Club XIII,” on June 3, just completed European dates. The roots rock outfit from Athens, GA is back on the road in the United State and will make its first Dayton appearance in two decades with special guest Lydia Loveless.

Cost: $25-$55 in advance, $30-$60 day of show

More info: daytonmasonic.live

Miller and the Other Sinners

Combined Shape Caption Miller and the Other Sinners, a modern soul group from Buffalo, NY, performs at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Saturday, July 23. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Miller and the Other Sinners, a modern soul group from Buffalo, NY, performs with local openers Bohemian Funk.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org.

Second Annual Chef Paul Miracle Food Truck Rally featuring Alexis Gomez

Combined Shape Caption Alexis Gomez has been building a growing fan base since becoming a semifinalist on season 14 of "American Idol" in 2015. She'll perform Saturday, July 23 in Springboro. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: North Park Amphitheatre, 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro

Details: Dayton Food Truck Association hosts this event benefiting ALS and featuring “American Idol” alumna Alexis Gomez, silent auctions, raffles, and more. Chef Paul Miracle was diagnosed with ALS in 2019. He was spotlighted in the media earlier this year having attended the Super Bowl in support of the Cincinnati Bengals by way of a GoFundMe page his daughter created for him.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.facebook.com/daytonfoodtruckassociation

SUNDAY, JULY 24

Dayton Blues Festival

Combined Shape Caption 2unes and the Blue All Stars, led by Atlanta-based Dayton-native North "2unes" Woodall (pictured), Lightnin' Rod & the Thunderbolts and Mississippi Red Blues Band are among the acts on the bill for the Dayton Blues Festival at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Sunday, July 24. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The City of Dayton Recreation Department presents the annual Dayton Blues Festival. Music begins with Jewel & the Rough Cuts, followed by the Nite Owl Blues Band, Lightnin’ Rod & the Thunderbolts and Mississippi Red Blues Band. The festival closes with a 7:30 p.m. set from 2unes and the Blue All Stars, led by Atlanta-based Dayton-native North “2unes” Woodall.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-333-8400 or www.downtowndayton.org

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Combined Shape Caption Tedeschi Trucks Band, on the road with special guests Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon, brings its annual Wheels of Soul tour to Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Sunday, July 24. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

When: 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: Tedeschi Trucks Band brings its annual Wheels of Soul 2022 tour to town with special guests Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon.

Cost: $52-$149

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

Yuengling Summer Music Festival with Cooper Alan

Combined Shape Caption Country star Cooper Alan will perform Sunday, July 24 at The Park at Austin Landing. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Alexis Larsen

When: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. Alan performs at 8 p.m.

Where: The Park at Austin Landing, 10400 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg

Details: Country star Cooper Alan headlines the festivities joined by Thomas Mac and Ashley Martin. Cooper’s music has been streamed over 50 million times. His hit singles include “New Normal,” “Tough Ones,” “Colt 45 (Country Remix),” “Can’t Dance,” and many more. Because of his streaming and live touring success, he was named a “Next Big Thing” artist by Music Row Magazine.

Cost: Free

More info: https://austinlanding.com/event/yuengling-summer-music-festival-with-cooper-alan