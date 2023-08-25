National Cinema Day: $4 movie tickets on Sunday

Moviegoers rejoice! Sunday, Aug. 27 is National Cinema Day offering you a chance to see any movie you want for just $4.

If you still haven’t seen some of the biggest films of the summer (the fun, insightful and relevant “Barbie,” the thought-provoking epic “Oppenheimer”) or would like to catch something new (Academy Award winner Helen Mirren in the dramatic ”Golda”), Sunday is your opportunity to do so without breaking the bank.

Participating theaters across the Dayton region, including Cinemark, Regal Fairfield Commons and The Neon, are giving you a chance to see any movie you want all day long for $4.

“This special day with special pricing is a nationwide invitation to come back to the movies,” noted The Neon. “Try seeing something not on your radar... or check out a film for a second time.”

Also on Sunday at The Neon you can see Scripted in Black’s screening of “Crooklyn” for free. The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton.

For more information about National Cinema Day, visit https://www.nationalcinemaday.org/.