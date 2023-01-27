Nelly to perform at Fraze Pavilion this summer

Nelly, the multi-platinum, Grammy-winning rap superstar, will perform Thursday, July 20 at 8 p.m. at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion.
In addition to making strides as an actor, entrepreneur and ballroom dancer (he was a hit on ”Dancing with the Stars”), Nelly is only one of seven rappers to reach diamond-certified status thanks to his collaboration with Florida Georgia Line (”Cruise”).
He will be joined by special guest Chase McDaniel, a country music singer-songwriter.
Tickets are priced from $45-$65.50.
Three additional concerts have been announced:
Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury will perform Thursday, July 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $20-$40.
Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett and The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills will perform Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $45-$60.
The Menus will perform Friday, June 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $5.
Tickets for all four concerts will go on sale Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit www.fraze.com.
Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering.
