New Year’s Day orienteering tradition returns to Governor Bebb MetroPark

“Orienteering has the same attraction of puzzles and games, where you have to figure out the fastest and easiest way to get to each flag. Even if you are doing a course in a familiar park, the course will be different, with flags in different places and different navigational challenges. It is a new adventure every time,” Minium said.

People of all ages and abilities participate — from families with young children to seniors in their seventies and above. Sometimes you see a whole family completing a course together; other families split up and each do different courses, individually. Beginner instruction will be available at the New Year’s Day event.

“Governor Bebb is a hilly park, so even the easiest course will probably have at least one uphill. There are several trails, a restored pioneer village, a covered bridge, and plenty of woods. The park has a great diversity of bird life, animals, and plants. There will be plenty for any nature enthusiast, as well as hikers and runners,” Minium said.

Orienteering Cincinnati (OCIN) has around 40 events per year in different parks throughout the area. The organization also offers various educational programs to school groups, scouts and others. In late March, Orienteering Cincinnati will be hosting the Orienteering USA National Championships at Carter Caves State Park in eastern Kentucky, bringing in competitive and recreational orienteers from around the country.

The New Year’s events are in partnership with MetroParks of Butler County, where OCIN provides several events per year, including an “Egg Orienteering” course for young kids in spring, and a “Trail of Treats” around Halloween.

HOW TO GO

What: New Year’s Day Orienteering

Where: Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana

When: Sun., Jan.1, with start times between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (The New Year’s Eve event will be 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 31)

Event Fees: $10 for OCIN members and $15 for non-members.

More info: www.OCIN.org and www.yourmetroparks.net. Email Mike Minium at mikeminium@gmail.com with questions. Events are held rain, shine, or snow. Pre-registration for both courses is available online at www.ocin.org/events.php through Fri., Dec. 30. However, participants may also register on site. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather conditions.