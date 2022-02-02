ON STAGE: 10 shows to see in February

The Norwegians

Caption The Dayton Theatre Guild illuminates its new sign.

Feb. 4-20, Dayton Theatre Guild

In C. Denby Swanson’s comedy, two women scorned in Minnesota hire a pair of Norwegian hit men to kill their ex-boyfriends. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of the Sat. Feb. 5 (8 p.m. performance) and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

Hamilton

Caption The Broadway tour of "Hamilton" will include a two-week run in Dayton at the Schuster Center during the 2021-22 season. JOAN MARCUS/CONTRIBUTED

Through Feb. 6, Dayton Live

The hottest show on the planet is in Dayton. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2015 hip-hop infused blockbuster tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton’s rise as an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s sidekick during the Revolutionary War. Tues. through Thurs. at 7:30 p.m., Fri. at 8 p.m., Sat. at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sun. at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $49-$349. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

The Meeting

Caption Rico Parker (top, as Malcolm X) and Shaun Diggs (Dr. Martin Luther King) will star in Sinclair Community College's production of "The Meeting" Feb. 9 and 10 in Blair Hall Theatre. Credit: PATTI CELEK

Feb. 9 and 10, Sinclair Community College

Shaun Diggs and Rico Parker respectively portray Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X in Jeff Stetson’s drama set in a Harlem hotel in 1965 during the height of the Civil Rights Movement. Wed. at 7 p.m. and Thurs. at noon and 7 p.m. in Blair Hall Theatre of Sinclair, 444 W. Third St., Dayton. Play runs 30 minutes and will include post-show panel discussion. Free admission. General seating.

Amour

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Feb. 10-13, Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre

The late Michel Legrand’s beautiful Tony-nominated music is key to the appeal of this short-lived 2002 musical fantasy receiving its southwest Ohio premiere. Set in Paris shortly after World War II, “Amour” tells the tale of a shy clerk who has the ability to walk through walls. Songs include “Ordinary Guy,” “Other People’s Stories,” “Somebody” and the lovely title tune. Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Miami University Hamilton’s Parrish Auditorium, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton. $17. 513-737-7529 or ghctplay.com.

Sapphire Celebration

Caption Karen Russo Burke Caption Karen Russo Burke

Feb. 11-13, Dayton Ballet

Karen Russo Burke’s 10th anniversary as Dayton Ballet artistic director is saluted in this program featuring her own ballet “Scherzo” in addition to choreographer Penny Saunders’ “Sur le Fil,” choreographer Ma Cong’s “Calling” and the late Gerald Arpino’s “Light Rain.” Fri. and Sat. at 7:30 p.m. and Sun. at 2:30 p.m. at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets start at $5. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

Godspell

Caption The cast of La Comedia Dinner Theatre's production of "Godspell." Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

Through Feb. 12, La Comedia Dinner Theatre Composer

Stephen Schwartz and librettist John-Michael Tebelak’s 1971 collaboration musicalizes the parables of Jesus Christ with humor and heart. The tuneful score includes “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Day by Day,” “Beautiful City” and “Light of the World.” Thursday and Friday matinee and evening, Saturday evening, and Sunday brunch and evening at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $37-$78. All seats are $30 on Sun. Feb. 6 matinee and evening performance. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

Everything That’s Beautiful

Caption The Loft Theatre of the Human Race Theatre Company. Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Feb. 17-March 6, Human Race Theatre Company

Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder’s progressive, gender-identity drama has its regional premiere at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Sundays and Wednesday. $17-$53. 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org.

Finding Wright

Caption Kathleen Clawson is the Dayton Opera's new artistic director. CONTRIBUTED/ANDY SNOW Credit: www.andysnow.com

Feb. 25 and 27, Dayton Opera

Step aside Orville and Wilbur. Katharine Wright’s moment in the spotlight is on the horizon as Dayton Opera presents the world premiere of librettist Laura Kaminsky and composer Andrea Fellows Fineberg’s work centered on the sister of the iconic aviation pioneers. 8 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. Tickets start at $5. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

Inside Out

Caption The world-renowned Dayton Contemporary Dance Company is another recipient of Culture Works Campaign for the Arts funding for operation support. Rooted in the African American experience, this culturally diverse contemporary dance company provides both performance and educational opportunities. Photo Credit: Scott Robbins Credit: SCOTT ROBBINS

Feb. 26-27, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

Looking back on 2020 and lessons learned in the pursuit to evolve, DCDC seeks to “embark upon new collaborations to explore life in a new world.” In addition to a series of interdisciplinary and collaborative pieces imagined by Debbie Blunden-Diggs, DCDC’s chief producing and artistic director, company member Countess Winfrey’s new work, a collaboration with jazz composer Wesley Winfrey, serves as the centerpiece. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $33-$53. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.