BreakingNews
Out on Fifth returns to Oregon District
dayton logo
X

Out on Fifth returns to Oregon District

Out on 5th in The Oregon District. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

caption arrowCaption
Out on 5th in The Oregon District. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Events
By
42 minutes ago

The Oregon District’s popular outdoor dining and shopping experience known as Out on Fifth officially returns Friday, April 15.

A soft opening occurred last weekend, but the event celebrates its grand return Friday through Sunday along Fifth Street from Patterson Boulevard to Wayne Avenue.

Out on Fifth particularly allows restaurants and bars in the district the opportunity to expand patio seating into the streets. Local entertainment, additional sidewalk space for retailers, and areas filled with public seating add to the enjoyment.

ExploreAnn Heller, former Dayton Daily News food editor and critic, has died

Hours are Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m.

caption arrowCaption
Oregon District - DORA

Credit: Contributed

Oregon District - DORA

Credit: Contributed

caption arrowCaption
Oregon District - DORA

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

For additional information, visit website.

In Other News
1
Easter morning tradition continues at Carillon Park
2
Human Race Theatre prepares Dayton premiere of nostalgic ‘Incident’
3
Country rock act Pure Prairie League still going strong
4
5 reasons to see ‘Come From Away’ at Schuster
5
Dayton Art Institute reveals Art Ball details

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top