Out on Fifth returns to Oregon District

The Oregon District’s popular outdoor dining and shopping experience known as Out on Fifth officially returns Friday, April 15.
A soft opening occurred last weekend, but the event celebrates its grand return Friday through Sunday along Fifth Street from Patterson Boulevard to Wayne Avenue.
Out on Fifth particularly allows restaurants and bars in the district the opportunity to expand patio seating into the streets. Local entertainment, additional sidewalk space for retailers, and areas filled with public seating add to the enjoyment.
Hours are Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m.
