Over 115 artisans, shops to gather at Charm at the Farm this weekend

Charm at the Farm is an open-air vintage market located on a 56-acre former horse farm in Lebanon. Over 115 local and regional artisans and shops will participate Aug. 19-21.

The event will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Early Bird) and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (General Admission), and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are priced as follows: Friday: VIP Night ($19) and tickets are sold online only; Saturday: Early Bird ($16) and General Admission ($11) and tickets are sold online only; Sunday: General Admission ($9) and tickets are sold online and at the gate. Kids under 12 are free. Parking is free as well.

Charm at the Farm, located at 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, is held three times a year. The event concludes Oct. 14-16.

For tickets or more information, visit charmatthefarm.com.