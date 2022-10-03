Oxtoberfest, a German-themed festival, to debut Saturday at Uptown Park

For the first time, residents and visitors will experience Oxford’s own take on a German-themed, fall event with Oxtoberfest. The event will also celebrate everything Oxford has to offer.
“We hope that this is the beginning of a new tradition for us here in town, rather than just being a one-off event,” said Seth Cropenbaker, assistant to the city manager for the City of Oxford. “We’re anticipating this being a robust event. The event does coincide with Miami’s homecoming weekend.”
He said the first person to push for the idea of doing an Oktoberfest-style event or Oxford’s own Oxtoberfest was Mayor William Snavely.
Coordinated by the City of Oxford, Enjoy Oxford and the Oxford Chamber of Commerce, Oxtoberfest will be 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in Uptown Park. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Food, beverages and other items will be available for purchase.
“It’s really been all of us coming together to make this happen. It’s been a great collaborative effort as well,” Cropenbaker said.
The fall festival incorporates some traditional Oktoberfest themes, but the organizers wanted it to be more inclusive, or encompassing, including the branding itself Oxtoberfest. The festivities will include different kinds of food, a variety of beverages, live music, children’s activities, and more.
“This is another opportunity to show off the creativity, and the vibrancy that Oxford has and our charm. Being homecoming weekend as well it was also a good chance to comingle or intermix our on and off campus segments of the community. Really, Miami University is Oxford and Oxford is Miami University in many ways, but it’s really opportunities like this that bring all those elements of our community together,” Cropenbaker said.
“It will bring everybody together,” he said. “And its something new for us and part of a new tradition that we’ll get to start here in town, and hopefully, something that people will look forward to for years to come.”
The family-friendly event will feature activities and entertainment that will appeal to guests of all ages. Plus, there will be contests and games throughout the day. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Oxtoberfest attire.
Live entertainment from Polka to Big Band and traditional German-styled music will be provided by The Klaberheads throughout the day. The Klaberheads will begin playing at 1 p.m.
Among other highlights, Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame will put on a vintage baseball game (Miami versus Oxford), a local historic group will tell local “ghost” stories and a German Hunting Horn band will share the history of Oktoberfest.
Festivalgoers can visit “Burgermeister’s Beer Garden” sponsored by Steinkeller, which will feature select beer tastings and flights throughout the event.
Food trucks and local dining food booths will include a variety of culinary specialties, including All Good Stuff, Church Street Social, Little Trolley Donuts, Oxford Charcuterie Company, Quad Que BBQ, Wheely Good Food Truck, and more.
Beer trucks will offer German, craft and domestic beers. There will be tent seating available.
There will be an abundance of sidewalk sales, highlighted by a variety of booths with local artisans and retailers that will be set up at and around the festival.
Another festival highlight is a Kid’s Corner with face painting, inflatables, hayrides, games and other fun activities like pumpkin painting for children of all ages from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“There will be opportunities for everyone to find something that they like at this event,” Cropenbaker said.
The Uptown Oxford area will be closed off to traffic to allow businesses, organizations and local artisans to set up booths in the streets.
How to go
What: Oxtoberfest
When: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
Where: Uptown Park, 2 East High St., Oxford
Cost: Free
More info: oxtoberfest.net
.
About the Author