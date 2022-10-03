Oxtoberfest, a German-themed festival, to debut Saturday at Uptown Park

The fall festival incorporates some traditional Oktoberfest themes, but the organizers wanted it to be more inclusive, or encompassing, including the branding itself Oxtoberfest. The festivities will include different kinds of food, a variety of beverages, live music, children’s activities, and more.

“This is another opportunity to show off the creativity, and the vibrancy that Oxford has and our charm. Being homecoming weekend as well it was also a good chance to comingle or intermix our on and off campus segments of the community. Really, Miami University is Oxford and Oxford is Miami University in many ways, but it’s really opportunities like this that bring all those elements of our community together,” Cropenbaker said.

“It will bring everybody together,” he said. “And its something new for us and part of a new tradition that we’ll get to start here in town, and hopefully, something that people will look forward to for years to come.”

The family-friendly event will feature activities and entertainment that will appeal to guests of all ages. Plus, there will be contests and games throughout the day. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Oxtoberfest attire.

Live entertainment from Polka to Big Band and traditional German-styled music will be provided by The Klaberheads throughout the day. The Klaberheads will begin playing at 1 p.m.

Among other highlights, Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame will put on a vintage baseball game (Miami versus Oxford), a local historic group will tell local “ghost” stories and a German Hunting Horn band will share the history of Oktoberfest.

Festivalgoers can visit “Burgermeister’s Beer Garden” sponsored by Steinkeller, which will feature select beer tastings and flights throughout the event.

Food trucks and local dining food booths will include a variety of culinary specialties, including All Good Stuff, Church Street Social, Little Trolley Donuts, Oxford Charcuterie Company, Quad Que BBQ, Wheely Good Food Truck, and more.

Beer trucks will offer German, craft and domestic beers. There will be tent seating available.

There will be an abundance of sidewalk sales, highlighted by a variety of booths with local artisans and retailers that will be set up at and around the festival.

Another festival highlight is a Kid’s Corner with face painting, inflatables, hayrides, games and other fun activities like pumpkin painting for children of all ages from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“There will be opportunities for everyone to find something that they like at this event,” Cropenbaker said.

The Uptown Oxford area will be closed off to traffic to allow businesses, organizations and local artisans to set up booths in the streets.

How to go

What: Oxtoberfest

When: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Uptown Park, 2 East High St., Oxford

Cost: Free

More info: oxtoberfest.net

