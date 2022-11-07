Plaza Theatre to host USO fundraiser screening

In tribute to Veterans Day, the historic Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg will host a screening of William Wyler’s 1944 documentary “The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress” on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
The screening is being presented by budding local filmmaker Johnny Catalano, owner of Catalano Film Co., as a fundraiser for the USO.
“As a filmmaker who produces local films and hosts local film events, I also want to give back to the community,” said Catalano. “I’m very passionate about the USO, particularly providing entertainment and a little slice of home for those who serve. The USO events are a godsend for the military. I don’t think people realize how much the USO helps the psyche of those serving in the military. The Plaza Theatre also believes in the mission of the USO having previously hosted events for the organization.”
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
The iconic titular World War II bomber is on view at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The plane, along with her crew, was the first Army Air Forces heavy bomber to fly 25 missions over Nazi-held Europe and return to the United States. David Tilloston, director of the National Musuem of the U.S. Air Force, will be a special guest at the screening.
As a member of the Army National Guard, Catalano says he is greatly inspired by Wyler, who volunteered to be a major in the Army and also received three Academy Awards in his illustrious directing career (”Mrs. Miniver,” “The Best Years of Our Lives,” “Ben-Hur”).
“I feel a sort of kinship to filmmakers like William Wyler,” Catalano explained. “Wyler gave up three years of his life to serve in World War II and be a documentary filmmaker for the Army, which is an inspiring example of selfless service.”
Catalano is currently curating content for his inaugural film festival, which will include Q&A sessions and an awards ceremony, slated to be held in February. He also hopes the community is eager to reflect on the legacy of the Memphis Belle and our nation’s military.
“I hope the screening allows audiences to take a step back from their everyday lives and think about the sacrifices military service members have given to this country,” he said. “Veterans Day is a time for all of us to think about the impact they have made.”
HOW TO GO
What: “The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress”
Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg
When: Wednesday; 7 p.m.
Cost: $5; cash only at the door
More info: Visit myplazatheatre.com
