Plaza Theatre to host USO fundraiser screening

As a member of the Army National Guard, Catalano says he is greatly inspired by Wyler, who volunteered to be a major in the Army and also received three Academy Awards in his illustrious directing career (”Mrs. Miniver,” “The Best Years of Our Lives,” “Ben-Hur”).

“I feel a sort of kinship to filmmakers like William Wyler,” Catalano explained. “Wyler gave up three years of his life to serve in World War II and be a documentary filmmaker for the Army, which is an inspiring example of selfless service.”

Catalano is currently curating content for his inaugural film festival, which will include Q&A sessions and an awards ceremony, slated to be held in February. He also hopes the community is eager to reflect on the legacy of the Memphis Belle and our nation’s military.

“I hope the screening allows audiences to take a step back from their everyday lives and think about the sacrifices military service members have given to this country,” he said. “Veterans Day is a time for all of us to think about the impact they have made.”

HOW TO GO

What: “The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress”

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

When: Wednesday; 7 p.m.

Cost: $5; cash only at the door

More info: Visit myplazatheatre.com