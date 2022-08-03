Popular Bluegrass and Brew Festival returns to streets of Fairborn

Three-time Grammy award winner and “Queen of Bluegrass,” Rhonda Vincent & the Rage will headline Bluegrass & Brew this year, starting at 8:30 p.m. Six-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) winners Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers return this year to kick off live music at 6 p.m. The 2020 IBMA Gospel Recording of the Year artist Alan Bibey & Grasstowne take the stage at 7:15.

Bluegrass and Brew runs from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Main Street Commons, 103 West Main St. Fairborn. The event is free and open to the public, and guests are advised to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the live music.